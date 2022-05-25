15-year-old boy shot, killed in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

The shooting happened after 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Biruta Street.

When police arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was transported to Akron Children's Hospital, where he later died.

According to police, detectives learned that there was a fight outside of a home involving at least two other people when the situation escalated resulting in the teenager getting shot.

Police said they have identified a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.