16-year-old boy arrested for double homicide at apartment on Ellis Avenue in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in a shooting that killed two 19-year-olds inside a home on Ellis Avenue in Canton.

On Wednesday, Canton police detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy and charged him with murder, complicity to commit felonious assault, complicity to commit murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence for a March 28 shooting that killed two 19-year-olds.

The victims, identified as William Harvey and Jeremiah Burton, both 19 and from Canton, were found inside an apartment on Ellis Avenue. Both were found with gunshot wounds.

The 16-year-old boy, who is not being named, was transported to Multi-County Juvenile Attention System in Stark County.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Bureau at 330-489-3144.

