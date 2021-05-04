16-year-old girl turns herself in to police for shooting death of 18-year-old Imani Tolbert

AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl is facing murder and felonious charges in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old shot inside a home in Akron on March 11.

Alongside her attorney, the girl turned herself in to the Akron Police Department Monday night on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to Lt. Michael Miller.

The shooting death of 18-year-old Imani Tolbert happened on March 11 around 10:10 p.m. inside a home at 767 Boulevard Street.

Police have not explained the relation between the victim and the 16-year-old girl.

The teen is being held in the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

