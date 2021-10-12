17-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of Hudson man

AKRON, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old male Monday afternoon for the shooting death of Steven Sitts, 48, of Hudson, on Oct. 2., according to the Akron Police Department.

The teen was found inside a home in the 900 block of Dayton Street. He is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, police said. He is being held in the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 2, in the 500 block of Dayton Street. According to police, officers responded to the home and found Sitts inside. He had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation later led authorities to the identify the teen as a suspect. News 5 is withholding the suspect's name since he is a minor.

The case is still under investigation.

