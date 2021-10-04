Akron police investigating 2 separate homicides in 2 days

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating two separate homicides in two days.

Officers responded to the first shooting around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the 500 block of Fuller Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with an apparent fatal gunshot wound, police said.

Based on preliminary information, the victim was traveling eastbound on Fuller Street when an unknown suspect or suspects began shooting at him. After the victim was shot, his vehicle struck a tree, and a small fire started under the hood, police said.

The victim was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

During a canvass of the scene, investigators discovered a home in the 500 block of Fuller Street had also been struck, police said. Officers also recovered a handgun and numerous shell casings at the scene.

Officers responded to the second incident around 5:40 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 500 block of Dayton Street.

When police arrived, they found a 48-year-old man inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The victims’ names are being withheld until they are identified and the family is notified.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect or suspects involved in these incidents. The incidents remain under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

