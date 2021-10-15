18-year-old charged with murder in connection with shooting death of 19-year-old in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old male has been charged with murder in connection with the Akron shooting that led to a SWAT standoff earlier in the week.

Christopher Blue, 18, has been charged with murder in addition to aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence in the shooting death of 19-year-old Owen Barzal on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Bernice Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and found 19-year-old Barzal in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police determined Barzal was able to drive a short distance after being shot. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Preliminary information determined the shooter or shooters were inside Barzal's car when he was shot and then fled the area on foot.

Later that day, officers responded to the 700 block of Russell Avenue around 6:45 p.m. where one of the alleged shooters, later identified as Blue, barricaded himself inside a home. For hours, negotiators tried to make contact with Blue, but there was no response from inside the home.

Just before 10 p.m., Blue exited the home and was taken into custody without incident or injury. No one else was found in the home.

Blue had been previously charged with felonious assault in connection with the incident and after police collected additional evidence, the charges of murder, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence were added.

Police said Blue is being held at the Summit County Jail and is awaiting his court appearance.

