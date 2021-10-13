19-year-old shot to death, 1 person taken into custody following standoff, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 19-year-old man was found shot to death inside a vehicle and one person was arrested following an hours-long standoff in Akron on Tuesday, according to the Akron Police Department.

Officers first responded at approximately 4:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Bernice Avenue, where a 19-year-old man was found in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police determined the victim was able to drive a short distance after being shot. The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Several shell casings and other evidence were found at the crime scene, police said.

Preliminary information later determined the shooter or shooters were inside the 19-year-old victim’s car when he was shot and fled the area on foot.

Officers responded at 6:45 p.m. to the 700 block of Russell Avenue where one of the alleged shooters barricaded himself inside a home.

For hours, negotiators tried to make contact with the subject, but there was no response from inside the home.

Just before 10 p.m., the subject exited the home and was taken into custody without incident or injury, police said.

No other occupants were found inside the home.

Police said at this time it’s unknown what role, if any, the arrested person played in the homicide of the 19-year-old man.

The investigation is ongoing, with possible charges pending.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the department’s detective bureau at 330-375–2490.

