18-year-old football prospect Kyree Young killed in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio — A highly recruited running back from Akron was killed in a shooting that occurred following an altercation Monday night, according to the Akron Police Department and Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

Kyrie Young, an 18-year-old Northeast Ohio football star, was shot in the 1600 block of Brittain Road.

Around 5:45 p.m. Monday, officers received numerous calls about a shooting that had occurred and once on scene located Young, who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates there was an altercation and Young was shot by an unknown individual who fled the scene.

Young, was a three-star prospect with offers from several of the country's top football programs, including Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Georgia, West Virginia, Akron, Kent State, Boston College, Iowa State, Nebraska, Purdue, Texas A&M, Toledo, Michigan State and Kentucky — the last two of which he most recently seemed interested in committing to, according to posts on his social media.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back had just graduated from Buchtel High School, but had played at St. Vincent St. Mary as a freshman and Barberton as a sophomore. He had transferred to Massillon Washington but transferred back to Buchtel before taking the football field.

His performance at Barberton, rushing for 1,829 yards and 24 touchdowns, put him on the national radar and made him a top prospect coming out of Ohio.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

RELATED: 18-year-old male killed in shooting on Brittain Road in Akron

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.