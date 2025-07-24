18-year-old man arrested after allegedly shooting Uber driver 6 times

U.S. Marshals have arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Palmer for allegedly being involved in the shooting of an Uber driver, Akron Police said.

Palmer was arrested in the 1900 block of Shaw Avenue in Akron on Wednesday.

He is being charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Last week, a 39-year-old Uber driver from Bedford working in Akron was hospitalized after being shot multiple times while picking up two passengers in the city's Goodyear Heights neighborhood. The incident occurred on Stanford Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

According to Akron Police Lt. Michael Murphy, after picking up two passengers in a Kia Optima, one of them pulled a gun out and shot her six times.

After the shooting, the passengers jumped out of the car and ran off, Murphy said.

"We're not sure why they shot her. It doesn't appear to be a robbery attempt, so it's very concerning for us, and this is obviously a priority of ours," said Murphy.

