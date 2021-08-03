19-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old Akron football star Kyree Young

AKRON, Ohio — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 18-year-old football prospect Kyree Young, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.

Miller said 19-year-old Bryce Parmer has been charged with murder.

Parmer showed up at Summa Akron City Hospital Monday with a gunshot wound.

He was arrested after he received treatment and was taken to Summit County Jail.

Young, an 18-year-old Northeast Ohio football star, was shot in the 1600 block of Brittain Road on July 26.

Preliminary information indicates there was an altercation and Young was shot.

Young, was a three-star prospect with offers from several of the country's top football programs, including Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Georgia, West Virginia, Akron, Kent State, Boston College, Iowa State, Nebraska, Purdue, Texas A&M, Toledo, Michigan State and Kentucky — the last two of which he most recently seemed interested in committing to, according to posts on his social media.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back had just graduated from Buchtel High School, but had played at St. Vincent St. Mary as a freshman and Barberton as a sophomore.

