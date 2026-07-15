19-year-old dies after Akron shooting

Akron Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was fatally shot following an alleged argument Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Callis Oval after 9:45 p.m.

According to Lt. Michael Murphy, the 19-year-old had gotten into an argument with a man earlier in the day.

Dmiere Simmons, 27, allegedly learned about the incident and approached the victim.

Police said they learned the two then got into a physical altercation before Simmons allegedly shot the victim.

When police arrived, they found the 19-year-old with several gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he later died.

The man has not been identified at this time.

Simmons has been charged with murder and felonious assault.

