Akron football star fatally shot over the weekend

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man, who was a star high school football player, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Lakemont Avenue and Manchester Road for a reported shooting around 2 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, the man was identified as 19-year-old J’Air L Bell, of Akron.

According to Akron Public Schools, Bell played football for North High School. He was the starting quarterback.

The district issued the following statement:

“Our hearts are with J'Air's family and loved ones, as well as the North football team and our entire school community as they grieve this heartbreaking loss. Our focus is on supporting those affected while respecting the family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

The district said counselors will be at football practice on Monday to offer support to those in need.

"I still can't believe it, you know, because literally five minutes beforehand, he shot me a message, so it's gonna take some time for me," said North High School Football Coach DeMonte Powell.

North will dedicate its season to J'Air and hopes his family gets justice, Powell said.

"It's huge that we get this senseless violence to stop," Powell said. "These are children that don't even have the opportunity to grow up and really see what life is, man."

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that Bell was a passenger inside a vehicle in the 700 block of Marie Avenue when two people opened fire on the vehicle. The driver, a 17-year-old male, was not injured and left the scene before police arrived.

Police say at this point there are no suspects in the high school athlete's homicide. Summit County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that solves the case.

"We just want to make sure that the community knows that this is a priority for us, and that we're going to do everything in our power to make sure we seek justice for his family," said Akron Lt. Michael Murphy.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2490.