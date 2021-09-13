2 adults, 3 children killed in house fire in Akron's North Hill neighborhood overnight

AKRON, Ohio — Five people were killed in a house fire in Akron overnight, according to The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two adults and three children were killed in a house fire in the 1100 block of Linden Avenue, located in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived at approximately 1 a.m. Monday, the house was fully engulfed.

"Well, it was, like I said, fully engulfed. We did have some damage to the houses next door, we did get it under control in a fair amount of time but unfortunately again we do have tragedies,” said Lt. Sierjie Lash, of the Akron Fire Department.

A News 5 reporter spoke to a family member of the victims. He drove up from Columbus after hearing the news.

The family member identified himself as the son of one of the victims. He told News 5 that his dad, stepmother and two sisters were among those killed in the house fire.

He shared the below photo of his family members who died early Monday.

A neighbor who had her window open heard screaming and called 911.

“My bedroom window was open and I heard screaming and I looked out the window and saw the flames and I ran in the living room and dialed 911…yelled at my kids to get out of the house,” said Jean Hudson, a neighbor.

Mark Williamson, a spokesperson for Akron Public Schools, said the children killed in the house fire were students at Legget Elementary, Jennings Middle School and North High School.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates as they become available.

