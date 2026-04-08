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2 Akron elementary schools damaged by water during spring break

Akron Public Schools
Akron Public Schools via Twitter
Akron Public Schools district logo.
Akron Public Schools
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Akron Public Schools said repairs are underway at Pfeiffer and Essex elementary schools following heavy rainfall during spring break.

The district said it contacted specialized contractors to investigate and repair the buildings' roofs.

Custodial crews from the district are cleaning the water-damaged areas and also performing air quality checks to ensure the area is safe, APS said.

The district said some student lockers had water intrusion, and personal belongings were damaged.

The families of the affected students will be notified. Parents who have concerns about any personal items being damaged can contact the school's main office.

"The district's primary focus is ensuring that Pfeiffer and Essex remain safe, dry, and healthy spaces for our students to learn," said Stacey D. Hodoh, director of strategic communications and media for APS.

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