2 Akron smoke shops broken into twice within the month, police say

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating smash and grab incidents at two smoke shops that happened twice within the last month, according to the department.

The first break-in happened Tuesday morning at approximately 4:30 a.m. at Valley Smoke Shop, located in the 1600 block of Merriman Road.

Officers responded to the business after receiving an alarm notification.

Officers found the front window shattered and after searching the business, noticed an undisclosed amount of cigars, purses and other pieces of property were stolen.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland. A worker sweeps up broken glass at the Valley Smoke Shop in Akron.

This is the second time since Sept. 26 that the business was targeted, police said.

The break-in at Valley Smoke Shop was similar to two break-ins at another business, Jetsonz Gas Station Smoke N Vape Boutique, located in the 1500 block of Akron Peninsula Road.

Police said the business was broken into twice, once on Sept. 26 and again on Oct. 2.

Detectives say both businesses were broken into during the early morning hours and the method of entry and circumstances were similar to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.

