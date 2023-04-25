2 men hit with multiple charges for driving recklessly in caravan protest in Akron

Akron Police arrested two men Monday evening following what authorities call protest-related incidents involving a caravan of vehicles driving recklessly.

Authorities said they spotted multiple protesters walking west on East Tallmadge Avenue just after 6 p.m. and a caravan of a dozen or more cars driving erratically, blocking intersections and the westbound lane, as well as people hanging out of car windows.

Last year, two children died while "riding in and hanging outside a car window during a funeral procession on S. Arlington Street," authorities said, and due to the public safety concern, officers stopped a Nissan Armada near the corner of North Main Street.

A 26-year-old man driving another car, and seen moments earlier "operating the vehicle with an open door while standing up," pulled into the parking lot where police were with the Nissan and started filming them, authorities said.

Police stopped the man and later found a gun in his car. Officers arrested him on charges of carrying concealed weapons, weapons under disability, and having a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was also cited for several other violations.

Authorities said officers involved in the initial Nissan traffic stop had to relocate twice to "avoid additional interference from protesters in the caravan."

At one point, a 40-year-old man, who had been leading the caravan at various times, "arrived where the officers relocated and reportedly blocked the egress of at least one marked police vehicle with his body, which delayed them from leaving," authorities said.

Police arrested him on charges of obstructing official business and disorderly conduct. He was also issued a citation for reckless operation.

Both the 40-year-old and the 26-year-old were taken to the Summit County Jail following their arrests.

The Nissan's driver, a 35-year-old woman, was issued a citation and released.

Three cars were towed from the scene.

