2 people inside Akron home shot by unknown person; police investigating

The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight on Lindsay Avenue and left two men injured.

According to Lt. Michael Murphy, it happened around 11:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lindsay Avenue.

Officers responded to the home after dispatch received a 911 call about a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man who had been shot.

Murphy said officers learned that the men were inside the home when shots tore through the residence and struck them both.

It's unknown whether the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle.

The men were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for what appeared to be non-life-threatening wounds, Murphy said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Akron Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.