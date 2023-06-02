2 teens arrested after invading home of 74-year-old disabled Vietnam veteran in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were arrested after they entered the home of a 74-year-old man Thursday afternoon with masks and a handgun, Akron Police said.

At about 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at a residence in the 1000 block of Joy Avenue and met with the homeowner, according to a news release from Akron Police.

The homeowner told News 5 he is a Marine veteran who served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968 and became disabled after suffering a stroke 18 years ago.

The homeowner told police that two people, one armed with a handgun, entered his home with masks and threatened to shoot him while demanding property. They eventually left without taking any property, police said.

Officers searched the area and located the 19-year-old and 16-year-old suspects, who were taken into custody after fleeing the scene, the release states. The younger teen ditched the handgun, which had an extended magazine. It was later recovered. A third male suspect eluded police.

Akron Police The handgun recovered by Akron Police.

Both suspects were charged with aggravated robbery, and the 16-year-old was given additional charges for carrying concealed weapons and obstruction of official business.

The suspects were taken to the Summit County Jail and Juvenile Detention Facility.

News 5's Bob Jones spoke to the homeowner and will have the full story this evening on News 5.

