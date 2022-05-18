20-year-old shot in Akron while selling car, police say

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating a felonious assault shooting that left a 20-year-old man injured on Tuesday while he was trying to sell his car to another individual.

It happened in the 1200 block of S. Arlington Street around 11:15 a.m. Police responded to the scene after receiving a report of a shooting, but no one was there as the the man and shooter had both left the area. Officers later learned the 20-year-old was taken to a local hospital by his girlfriend.

His injury is not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

"The victim told officers that he was selling his car through an online site and agreed to meet the suspect at the incident location. An argument ensued between the parties and the suspect brandished a gun, fired it at the victim, striking him in the stomach," police said.

A specific description of the shooter wasn't provided.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

