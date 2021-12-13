22-year-old man convicted in Akron double-homicide sentenced to life in prison

AKRON, Ohio — A 22-year-old man convicted of the murder of two people in Akron last year has been sentenced to life in prison, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Dylan Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility for parole after serving 18 years of his sentence after pleading guilty in connection to the Akron double homicide.

In July 2020, the Akron Fire Department was called to a house fire at 1097 Brown Street where firefighters found the bodies of Melinda Pointer and Justin Walker.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Pointer and Walker were shot to death and then the house was set on fire.

During the investigation, Akron police connected Pointer and Walker's deaths to five people—Brown, Gia Hernandez, Robert Boyer, and Kiannia Buckley.

Buckley pleaded guilty in November to burglary and grand theft in a separate case. She was sentenced to three years of community control and six months of house arrest.

Hayes is scheduled to go on trial for the murders of Pointer and Walker in June 2022. The trial dates for Hernandez and Boyer have not yet been scheduled.

RELATED: Akron police arrest 2, sign warrants for 2 others in connection to double homicide on Brown St.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.