23-year-old Akron woman found dead after driver ditches crashed vehicle following pursuit

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is working to locate a driver who ditched a vehicle and left a passenger dead after crashing into a construction dumpster in Akron Sunday.

At approximately 12:07 a.m. Sunday, officers initiated a traffic stop with a BMW for a moving violation in the area of Cole Avenue and Marcy Street.

When officers left their vehicles, the driver took off at a high-rate of speed.

Officers attempted to follow the vehicle but lost sight of it.

A few minutes later, at around 12:10 a.m., the BMW was found crashed in the 1200 block of Andrus Street.

Police determined it was traveling north on Andrus Street at a high rate of speed when it struck a construction dumpster and then an unoccupied Volkswagen Jetta that was parked on the side of the street.

A passenger in the BMW, identified as 23-year-old Keera Bradley, of Akron, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash. Speed is considered a contributing factor.

Investigators are working to identify and locate the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.