$25,000 bond issued for man caught on video yelling racial slur at woman, assualting her in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 26-year-old Kent man who was wanted after he was captured on video yelling a racial slur at a woman before allegedly hitting her in the face outside a business in Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood made his first court appearance Tuesday since his arrest.

Andrew Walls, 26, of Kent, was wanted on a misdemeanor assault charge and one count of possession of a weapon while intoxicated. He turned himself in without incident Monday.

Judge Annalisa Stubbs Williams issued a bond of $25,000 cash surety for Walls. If he posts bond, he will be required to wear a GPS monitor and is ordered to have no contact with the victim.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for March 11 at 9:30 a.m.

