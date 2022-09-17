25-year-old man arrested in connection with homicide of 50-year-old Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio — A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with the homicide of a 50-year-old woman, according to a news release from Akron Police Department.

In conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the man was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, the release said.

The man was taken into custody in the 500 block of Roslyn Avenue in Akron, the release stated. He was booked into the Summit County Jail following his arrest.

On April 8, Tina Case was found shot to death inside of her vehicle, which was parked in the driveway of a home in Akron. Police believe that it appears the shooter knew the victim and may have wanted for her to return home before ambushing her

as she pulled into the driveway.

