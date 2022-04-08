50-year-old woman found shot to death inside car parked in driveway in Akron

CLEVELAND — A 50-year-old woman was found shot to death inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle on Koerber Avenue in Akron, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers responded Thursday at 10:50 p.m. to a shots fired call to a residence in the 600 block of Koerber Avenue in Akron.

Officers found the female victim in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:01 p.m.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will provide an update once positive identification has been made.

