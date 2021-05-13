25-year-old man arrested in shooting death of homeless man in Akron's Grace Park

AKRON, Ohio — A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a homeless man in Grace Park Saturday, according to the Akron Police Department.

Hakim Mitcham, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday after he walked into the Akron police station and surrendered to investigators.

During the interview, he confessed to the shooting death of Randall Proctor, 58, of Akron.

Proctor was sitting on a bench inside the park when an unknown person, now identified as Mitcham, walked up to him from behind and shot him.

Proctor, who was homeless, was staying at nearby Haven of Rest Ministries. Those who knew him, like Mark Union, said he was a “real nice guy. Quiet.”

Akron investigators said after the shooting they conducted numerous interviews and identified Mitcham as a suspect early on. Police also collected evidence, including a weapon that may have been used in the crime.

Mitcham was charged with aggravated murder and remains in the Summit County Jail.

RELATED: 58-year-old male shot, killed while sitting on bench in Akron's Grace Park Saturday

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.