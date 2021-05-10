58-year-old male shot, killed in Akron's Grace Park Saturday

AKRON, Ohio — A 58-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in Akron, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officers responded at approximately 4:55 p.m. at Grace Park, located at 201 Park Street, for a shooting.

Officers located the 58-year-old victim lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:12 p.m.

Authorities will provide an update once positive identification has been made and next-of-kin has been notified.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.