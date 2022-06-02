3 children jump from second-story window to escape burning Akron home

AKRON, Ohio — Three children escaped their burning home in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood Thursday by jumping for their lives from a second-floor window, according to the Akron Fire Department.

The fire happened before 6 a.m. in the 1200 block of Tampa Avenue.

Video from a nearby ring doorbell camera shows the home engulfed in flames.

Ring camera shows Akron house fire

According to firefighters, a 17-year-old boy woke up in the second floor of the home to the smell of smoke and woke up his two other teenage siblings.

The 17-year-old jumped first out of the second-story window. Once on the ground, he encouraged his two other siblings to jump from the window. Firefighters said he stood below to break their fall.

Once out of the home, the children yelled for their mom who was sleeping in the basement. She was able to safely get out of the house.

The 17-year-old is credited with saving his siblings and mother's lives.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of home that caught fire on Tampa Avenue in Akron.

Three adult dogs and seven puppies died in the fire.

The house appears to be a total loss, according to the fire department.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

