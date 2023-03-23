3 mask-wearing men carjack motorists in Akron, steal Mercedes SUV, police say

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened Tuesday afternoon on the city's South Side.

According to authorities, it occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Lucky Corner, located in the 1300 block of W. Waterloo Road in the Kenmore neighborhood.

Police said two people in a white Mercedes Benz ML 350, bearing registration JDF-9047, were approached by three men wearing masks. One of the men pulled a gun out, pointed it at them and told them to get out of the SUV. All three robbers then got into the Mercedes and drove off.

The car hasn't been found and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Akron Police detectives at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.