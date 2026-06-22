3 teens charged with murder in fatal shooting of 20-year-old Akron man

Three teenagers are in custody after Barberton Police detectives, the Barberton SWAT team and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force executed search warrants at homes on Saturday and Monday as part of the investigation into the death of a 20-year-old man from Akron.

According to Barberton Police, detectives and the Barberton SWAT team descended on two homes in Barberton on Saturday and took two 15-year-old males into custody.

On Monday, Barberton detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on a house in Akron and arrested a 16-year-old male.

All three juveniles have been charged with murder. They are being held in the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

The arrests follow an investigation into the death of 20-year-old Benjamin Hutchinson.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, Barberton Police and EMS responded to the 300 block of S. Van Buren Avenue around 10 p.m. on June 18 for a crash.

When authorities arrived, they found Hutchinson lying on the sidewalk, and bystanders were administering first aid. Hutchinson was pronounced dead at the scene, the medical examiner's office said. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the torso.