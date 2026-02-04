Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
33-year-old man shot, killed in Akron

Joe McGee
The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 33-year-old man on Tuesday night.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, Akron Police and EMS responded to a residence in the 800 block of Whitepine Drive just after 8 p.m. for a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the man inside a bedroom, down on the floor.

Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene, the medical examiner's office said.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

This story will be updated when we learn more.

