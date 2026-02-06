36-year-old man shot, killed in Akron near Noah Avenue and Bye Street

AKRON, Ohio — A 36-year-old man died early Friday morning in Akron after he was shot multiple times.

Akron Police and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said that the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Noah Avenue and Bye Street.

According to authorities, first responders found the man lying in the road. He was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

His name is being withheld until his next-of-kin has been notified.

No arrests have been made, and no further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Akron Police Department’s detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.