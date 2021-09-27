4 people hospitalized after car drives into Pet Supplies Plus in Green

GREEN, Ohio — Four people were hospitalized after a car drove into the Pet Supplies Plus storefront in Green Sunday, according to the Green Fire Department.

A car with two people inside drove into the building at Arlington Ridge Plaza. There were four people in the store at the time of the crash.

Green Fire said that at least four people were injured and were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Pet Supplies Plus has a pet grooming area in the back of the store and the animals there were not affected by the crash. All of the pets there for grooming have since been reunited with their owners, according to Green Fire.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Green Fire did not have any additional information regarding the other animals in the store.

