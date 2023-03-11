48-year-old man charged with murder in connection to death of Akron man

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Akron Police Department arrested a 48-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a man in 2020, according to a news release from Akron police.

Bobby Lee Bell is charged with the murder of Brian Powers, a transgender man News 5 reported on when this story first happened. Bell was located on South Arlington Street in Akron and taken into custody without incident, the release said.

Officers also recovered a gun and other evidence during the arrest.

Bell was also charged with the following:



Weapons under disability

Improper handling firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of crack cocaine

Drug paraphernalia

