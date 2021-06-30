$5,000 reward offered for information on shooting death of Akron high school football player

AKRON, Ohio — The family of a slain Akron high school football player is speaking out and calling for justice as police continue to search for the person who pulled the trigger.

"You took something from me, my oldest grandson you took from me. You coward!" said Tracey Thornton, the grandmother of 17-year-old Kanyae Lamb. "We've got God on our side and you are a devil to us, and believe you me, God's going to get you."

On Wednesday, Summit County Crimestoppers offered a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the killer.

Kanyae was shot in the neck in the 700 block of Elma Street in Akron's North Hill neighborhood around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. He died about a half hour later at an Akron hospital.

Family of Kanyae Lamb

Police have not offered a motive for the homicide—the 26th in the city this year—and no one has been arrested.

"A young man's life is gone. That's what matters," Thornton said. "All I know is my grandson is gone."

According to North High School Principal Kim Sabetta, Kanyae was a multi-sport athlete. He was on the football team at the time of his death and was heading into his senior year.

"It's just a tragic loss for the North Hill community. My heart goes out to the family and friends of Kanyae," Sabetta said.

Akron Public Schools

Sabetta added that grief counselors have been made available to help fellow classmates and teammates.

"We did have the crisis team come and talk to all the football players Monday and we'll keep reaching out to them and supporting them, whatever they need," she said.

Thornton was pleased to learn a reward is on the table and urged anyone with information to come forward immediately.

"If you saw something, if you know something, can you please call Crimestoppers? Money shouldn't matter," she said.

Tipsters can remain anonymous when calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

RELATED: 17-year-old boy dies after shooting in Akron's North Hill neigborhood