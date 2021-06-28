17-year-old boy dies after shooting in Akron's North Hill neigborhood

AKRON, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood Sunday, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers responded at approximately 8:15 p.m. to the 700 block of Elma Street in Akron for a shooting.

Officers arrived at the area and found the victim outside with a gunshot wound. The boy was transported to Akron City Hospital where he later died from his injuries at 8:43 p.m.

No other additional details were provided.

The medical examiner and the Akron Police Department are investigating the boy's death as a homicide.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

