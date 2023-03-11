58-year-old man arrested in connection with 3 bodies found in Summit County

Elias Gudino, 58 of Copley, has been arrested and charged in connection with the bodies of three men who were found in the woods in Summit County on Friday, according to a news release from the Copley Police Department.

He was charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder, the release said.

The victims were likely "kidnapped from outside this area and brought to Summit County," the news release said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in the woods Friday morning in Akron and a third male body that was found in Copley. All three were shot, authorities said.

On Friday afternoon, officers located Gudino in Copley. They executed a search warrant of his home later that evening into Saturday morning, the release said.

Additional criminal charges are pending and more information will be released when it becomes available.

