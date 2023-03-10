2 men found dead in Akron woods; bodies were bound and gagged

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in the woods Friday morning.

A man in a U-Haul spotted the men around 8:45 a.m. off Cordova Avenue near Redbush Road and then alerted authorities, police said.

The men were bound and gagged, police confirm.

According to police, their deaths are being investigated as a double homicide.

No further details have been provided. News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

