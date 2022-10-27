6 students charged for post-game football fight after players allegedly mocked teen's death

AKRON, Ohio — Six students from two schools have been charged following an Akron Police investigation into a fight that broke out at a football game earlier this month after players allegedly mocked a teen who drowned over the summer.

According to the Akron Police Department, three students from Firestone High School and three students from Ellet High School were found to be "directly involved in the altercation" that happened on October 14. Those six students have been charged via complaint with rioting.

Both schools are part of the Akron School District.

Police said at least three of the students charged are student-athletes from both schools, but it's unclear if they played in the game that night.

The fight happened outside the locker rooms between both teams following the game. Officers broke up the fight using pepper spray. Police said players and students were taunting and insulting each other leading up to the fight.

The fight happened nearly two months after 14-year-old Toshaye Pope drowned in Lake Melanie.

Pope was a student enrolled at Akron Early College High School, but they don't have a football team, making him eligible to practice with and play for Ellet High School. While at an outing with the team, the teen drowned in Melanie Lake on July 21, igniting an investigation into what exactly happened that day.

An attorney for the Pope family said video taken during that game shows some Firestone athletes mocking the teen's death by "swimming on the field."

The Pope family said it intend to file a lawsuit regarding the teen's death, according to the attorney.

Police have not released any further information.

