72-year-old trying to buy iPhone robbed at gunpoint in Akron

The Akron Police Department is investigating after a 72-year-old trying to buy an iPhone was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday by two unknown young men.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Brighton Avenue.

According to police, the buyer found the seller on Facebook Marketplace and arranged to meet.

During the meetup, the would-be sellers approached the victim's car and momentarily showed the iPhone to him. When the 72-year-old showed the money, one of the robbers snatched it, and the two ran off. While fleeing, two shots were fired.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller, it's unclear if the shots were fired in the direction of the victim or just in the air; either way, brandishing the weapon and shooting it was intentional.

A specific description of the robbers wasn't provided.

The 72-year-old man wasn't injured, but police said he was "understandably shaken."

This is the second robbery involving cell phone sales this week in Akron. On Monday, two women selling an iPhone were robbed by their possible buyers. According to police, there have been at least six similar crimes this year involving online sale meet-ups, with Facebook Marketplace being the most common.

Detectives are investigating all the cases to see if they may be connected.

Miller said the safest place to conduct a sale or purchase for an item bought and sold to an individual you meet online is at a safe exchange zone available at many police departments, including Akron.

"That way it's under the watchful eye of someone that could help protect you," he said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

