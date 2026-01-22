Akron activates warming center ahead of brutally cold weekend

Akron residents in need of a place to warm up this weekend can take shelter at the Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier St., starting Friday morning.

The city said the center will be open between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Friday to Tuesday, with normal community center hours starting on Wednesday. However, the city may extend the hours of the warming center next week if necessary.

Additionally, the Emergency Overnight Warming Center at 111 East Voris St. will be open from 7 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.

Residents who want to receive alerts about warming centers can CLICK HERE to sign up for mobile notifications.

Akron is also in need of volunteers to staff the warming centers. CLICK HERE to sign up for a volunteer shift.