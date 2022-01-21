Akron activates warming centers today; extends hours of 4 centers

AKRON, Ohio — Beginning this weekend, the city of Akron will activate its warming centers for residents who are in need.

From Friday until Sunday, Jan. 23 and then again from Tuesday, Jan. 25 to Saturday, Jan. 29, the city will extend the hours of four warming centers and will be open during normal business hours. Anyone can come in during those times to warm up.

The following centers will be open between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 10 p.m., Jan. 21 to 23 and again from Tuesday, Jan. 25 through Saturday, Jan. 29:

Lawton Street Community Center

1225 Lawton St.

Akron, OH 44320

330-375-2825

Mason Park Community Center

700 E. Exchange St.

Akron, OH 44306

330-375-2821

Patterson Park Community Center

800 Patterson Ave.

Akron, OH 44310

330-375-2819

Summit Lake Community Center

380 W. Crosier St.

Akron, OH 44311330-375-2826

COVID -19 precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of visitors and employees. These provisions include:

Limited attendance based on maximum occupancy of the facility rooms.

Stay in family groups.

Use social distancing and maintain at least six feet between individuals in all areas of the facility

Wear a mask or face covering while in the facility.

If a visitor has a temperature or exhibits signs of illness, the visitor will immediately be referred to an EMT for off-site medical attention

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility including the entrance and exit areas.

Community center spaces will be cleaned and sanitized

The City will continue to monitor the weather for frigid temperatures and will extend the hours of the warming centers as needed.

Unless otherwise specified, the centers will run on normal business hours on Monday, Jan. 24 and then return to their normal business hours indefinitely starting Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

The Emergency Overnight Shelter located at 111 East Voris St. will be open tonight, Friday, Jan. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

