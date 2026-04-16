Akron agrees to pay $24,000 in excessive use-of-force civil lawsuit

AKRON, Ohio — When it comes to concerns about police use of force in Akron, Attorney Imokhai Okolo said the Okolo Law Firm is proving it won’t be tolerated.

“We’re showing the city that we will be fighting back against the police violence,” said Okolo.

As for his client, Terrell Battles, Okolo said he is in good spirits despite suffering from a broken nose when Okolo said Officer Warren Spragg punched Battles multiple times in the face during a traffic stop in June 2024.

Now, Okolo said the city of Akron has agreed to pay Battles $24,000 after Okolo brought a civil lawsuit against them and Spragg.

Okolo claimed Battles was a victim of excessive force, did not break any laws and complied with the officer's instructions while riding as a passenger that day.

“He is happy that this weight is sort of lifted off of his shoulders, and he’s hopeful that this can help push us closer to police accountability,” said Okolo.

An Akron spokesperson sent the following statement to News 5:

“The City can confirm that a settlement has been reached in this matter and that the case has now been dismissed. This settlement reflects a compromise and is not an admission of wrongdoing by any party. We believe it was a reasonable decision made in the best financial interest of the City under the advice of legal counsel. We take use-of-force concerns seriously. As part of that commitment, we’ve engaged the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) to conduct an independent review of policies and practices. That review is nearing completion, and we expect to share recommendations and next steps soon.”

Meantime, Independent Police Auditor, Anthony Finnell, who reviews police use of force incidents with Akron Citizens’ Police Oversight Board, said he’s waiting for the mayor, police chief and city council members to review and respond to his list of recommendations.

Among those proposals are better de-escalation techniques, policy reviews and enforcement, as well as remedial training or disciplinary action against Spragg.

“Some general training and performance recommendations but then specific recommendations related to Officer Spragg’s actions,” said Finnell.

Finnell said the board first looked at his report for this incident in February 2025 and voted to accept his recommendations and to move them forward to the city for a response.

But Finnell said he was told he had to wait until the lawsuit was completed, so he resubmitted the original documentation and report to the city.

“Now, we start that 45-day timeclock for when the city has to respond to our recommendations,” said Finnell.

Battles was not available for an interview on Wednesday, but we’re told he’s pleased to see the accountability.