Akron celebrates first Blimp Day as Goodyear marks 101 years of flight

AKRON, Ohio — Akron is marking a milestone in lighter-than-air history with its first-ever Blimp Day on Saturday, as Goodyear's blimp program celebrates its 101st anniversary.

Wingfoot One and Wingfoot Two will fly from 9 a.m. to noon, circling all 24 of the city's neighborhoods. The city is treating Blimp Day as a holiday, and the event is set to become an annual tradition.

The first Goodyear Blimp to fly over Akron was the "Pilgrim" on June 3, 1925. Over generations, blimps have served in many roles — for the military, aerial advertising and hovering over major sporting events.

For Akron Director of Economic Development Suzie Graham Moore, the blimp is more than a piece of aviation history.

"I do not think there is another icon in the city of Akron that is more charming and both cultural and historical than the Blimp," Graham Moore said.

She encouraged residents to mark the occasion both at home and out in the community.

"So it's a great day to celebrate the Blimp both at home, it's also a great day to celebrate the Blimp out in the community," Graham Moore said.

For many Akron residents, the blimp carries deep personal memories — often tied to family.

Adrian Stanley, of Tallmadge, recalled watching the blimp as a child with his grandmother.

"I always seen the Blimp when I was with my grandma because we always went to Wingfoot, or we would go early in the morning, and we would see it coming out of the hangar, so it was really cool," Stanley said.

Kaley Ritchie, of Alliance, shared a similar memory.

"Every time we saw it, it was actually also my grandma. She used to tell me it was like a good omen for us, so when she saw it, she would be like, 'Look it's going to be a good day,'" Ritchie said.

James Wesie, of Akron, said his first memory of the blimp goes back to age 3.

"I tell my grandkids about it, just reminisce like when I was their age," Wesie said.

Ritchie said she hopes Blimp Day gives future generations something to look forward to each year.

"This will give them another thing to look forward to every year and celebrate the history of the town," Ritchie said.

There is also a photo contest tied to the event. Residents can take their best photo of one or both blimps and post it on Facebook or Instagram, tagging the city of Akron, for a chance to win a prize package featuring Blimp and city of Akron merchandise.

Graham Moore offered a tip for contest entrants.

"If you could capture some other iconic imagery with your blimp, that might take your photo up a notch or two," Graham Moore said.

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