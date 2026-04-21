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Akron Children's Hospital receives $50 million donation

Akron Children's Hospital is getting a major boost thanks to a massive donation. The hospital said it received $50 million from a philanthropist.
Akron Children's Hospital receives $50 million donation
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Akron Children's Hospital is getting a major boost thanks to a massive donation.

The hospital said it received $50 million from a philanthropist, calling the donation "transformational."

It will receive $10 million a year for the next five years from Tom Golisano.

The money is unrestricted, meaning the hospital can spend the money however it chooses to advance its mission.

Akron Children's CEO Chriss Gessner said the hospital's goals align with Golisano's mission as well.

"We're very focused on improving access to care for kids in underserved communities and being very inclusive in our approach to delivering child health care," Gessner said.

He said the money will help develop clinical services in underserved communities, including expanding congenital heart and cancer care, along with behavioral health services.

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