Akron church installs memorial to remember 169 victims of school shootings since Columbine

AKRON, Ohio — First Congregational Church of Akron installed a silent vigil memorial to remember each of the 169 victims of mass shootings in schools, colleges and universities since the shooting at Columbine High School in 1999.

"This silent vigil, created by the members of First Church, visually represents each of the lives lost, a cry for justice, and an appeal for policy change," the church said in a news release.

Members of the church place a white stake bearing the name and age of each victim on the front lawn of the church, located at 292 East Market St. in Akron.

Courtesy of First Congregational Church of Akron (First Church). Memorial outside First Congregational Church of Akron to remember victims of school shootings.

“It is hard to find the words to express our sorrow and outrage at the mass shootings that are plaguing our nation and affecting even our children whose schools should be safest places on earth,” said senior minister Rev. Nanette Pitt. “This memorial to the 169 victims of mass shootings in schools and colleges across the United States since 1999 seems so inadequate but stands as a silent vigil and a symbol of our resolve that this should never happen again. We invite our neighbors across greater Akron to visit this silent vigil and to mourn all of the victims of mass shootings.”

Courtesy of First Congregational Church of Akron (First Church). Memorial outside First Congregational Church of Akron to remember victims of school shootings.

Parking is available in First Church’s parking lots located on Union Street.

