Akron City Council approves $250,000 to help create COVID safe restaurants

AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council has approved $250,000 to go to 100 restaurants, bars and food establishments to help create COVID-19-safe environments.

For more than three decades, Akron Family Restaurant has been kept customers full and happy.

“The employees, the customers, it's just it's a great business,” said owner Dean Corpus.

But just like many across the world, COVID-19 affected a few things.

“COVID was tough, but I think it was tough for all the restaurant tours,” Corpus said. “I think was harder on the customers.”

Even though time has passed, some of the things that have changed stayed in place.

“We still take precautions. We clean everything and wash everything down, bleach everything and make sure our bathrooms are up clean and so forth,” said Corpus.

With spikes in COVID-19 and flu this winter, Akron City Council announced the Safe Pledge Program.

“They're eligible as long as they're located within the City of Akron. They have three to 40 employees. They're eligible for a $2,500 grant program. It's called the Greater Akron Safe Pledge Program,” said Jeff Fusco, Akron City Council.

That money is to be used for whatever the business needs to maintain safe COVID-19 and flu measures.

“Money can be spent on PPE, as well as upgrading their equipment or computer equipment, if they so choose to have an outdoor environment,” said Fresco.

Also, to alleviate some of the burden on those mom-and-pop shops, something they say is so important because so many closed during the pandemic.

“Before the holidays, small businesses do fairly well and then after the holidays is January, February, March, in that timeframe. It's seems as though a lot of businesses—they struggle,” said Fresco.

For Dean, he's not surprised and says every little bit helps.

“I've been here for almost 40 years in the city of Akron. In the past, they take care of all their businesspeople and businesses and in the Akron area,” said Corpus.

For more info on the program, click here.

