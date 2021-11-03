Akron community mourns the death of beloved teacher and football coach Sonil Haslam

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron community is mourning the loss of beloved Akron coach and teacher Sonil Haslam, superintendent of Akron Public Schools Christine Fowler Mack confirmed Wednesday.

Mack described Haslam as “a wonderful man, coach, teacher, father and co-worker here at APS.”

Haslam was the head coach of Akron's North High School football team and did so as a way to teach leadership to young men.

Haslam was also a husband and father. He was 46 years old.

“In his other job at APS, Sonil Haslam was the first face most of our families saw when they entered our administration building. His calm, reassuring nature was so helpful for our families and so valued by our staff. We miss him and offer our prayers for Kelly, his wife---who is an APS teacher---and his children," the statement read.

North Vikings Athletics said his legacy will "live on in the hundreds and thousands of youth who benefited from his positive impact."

"Our hearts are broken. Coach Sonil Haslam was not only a coach to our young men, but a friend, a mentor, an advocate, a father figure, and an unwavering supporter of his guys both on and off the field. He will be missed," read a message from North Vikings Athletics on Twitter.

Photo courtesy of North Vikings Athletics. Coach Sonil Haslam.

