Akron councilwoman wants towing fees waived for carjacking victims

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron councilwoman is taking action after an in-depth story by News 5 revealed serious concerns raised by carjacking victims who felt traumatized twice— first by the crime and then by shelling out big bucks to get their stolen cars back.

Ward 5 council member Tara Mosley is requesting legislation that would waive towing and storage fees for carjacking and car theft victims who can provide official police reports of the incidents.

"After speaking with you extensively, it really bothered me," Mosley told News 5. "I just want the victims to know that I heard their concerns. I thank you for doing your due diligence and hopefully this will bring relief that they need."

Under Mosley's proposal, which needs to be reviewed by the law department, a city fund would pay the fees instead of the victim. Mosley says when the idea is discussed at council meetings in September, questions will be raised over how much it will cost Akron to cover the fees, but she believes those traumatized by carjackings shouldn't keep paying.

"I think it's common sense, common sense legislation," Mosley added.

A 39-year-old Akron woman, who did not want her name used, said she experienced that frustration after her husband was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this year.

The incident happened in March on Wren Walk in East Akron. A DoorDash delivery driver had just returned home late at night when a man wearing a white surgical mask ran from behind a dumpster and forced his way into the victim's Kia Spectra.

"He had a gun pointed to his head telling him, 'Take me to an ATM,'" his wife told News 5.

The driver was ordered to drive to a Fifth Third ATM on Arlington Road in Green where he took out $200.

After that, the gunman forced the victim to make multiple turns for 15 to 20 minutes before he was forced out of the car at Johnston and Inman streets and ordered to lay face down. His wallet and phone were also stolen before the carjacker took off in the vehicle.

He then walked home— a little over a mile— and explained what happened to his stunned wife.

"It was scary," she said. "Anything could have happened to him where I'm stuck with three kids by myself and no husband."

About a week later, police found the stolen car and it was towed by Greg's Towing.

Originally, the victim's wife was told it would cost more than $300 to get the vehicle back. She complained and the price was lowered to around $170, but she couldn't understand why she had to pay a dime.

"I said, I'm the victim here. Why I got to pay so much for me to get it back? It was stolen from me," she said. "I do feel victimized twice because my car was stolen. I couldn't get around to go to the store. None of that. I have kids I got to take care of."

Sam Gillman shared similar concerns to New 5.

In June, while working as an Uber Eats delivery driver, she was dragged and suffered road rash in the parking lot of Timber Top apartments moments after dropping off a food order.

Gillman tried to hang onto her Chevy Impala as the female thief took off in the car.

"I was scared out of mind. I didn't know what was going to happen. All I seen was car, then cement, and I thought for sure I was done. I thought I was going to leave my kids motherless."

Her car was located and towed by Bowers Towing. She said her bill shocked her.

"My tow bill was $245 for just a day being there— not even a full day— and my locksmith, because I had to have the locksmith come out and make the key at the tow yard, was $202, Gillman said.

Sue Young, a manager at Greg's Towing, understands why carjacking victims are fed up, but said it's the city of Akron that set prices through police towing laws.

"It's a business end here and we had to send people out to do the work so we have to pay our people and keep the company running here," Young said.

According to Mosley, the city has a set rate of $125 with six towing companies when police make a request for a standard tow, and $15 per day for storage fees. Additional fees can be tacked on if flatbeds are used, clean-up of fluids is required, or if a dolly is used.

In New Orleans, city leaders heard the same concerns from carjacking victims. Councilman Joe Giarusso pushed for changes calling it "absurd" to charge people for towing and storage fees.

"I don't think a city should be profiting on the misfortune that happens to its residents," Giarusso said.

Earlier this year, New Orleans passed legislation so that carjacking victims— or car theft victims— would no longer have to pay to get their cars back. Instead, a city fund pays the tow yards.

"Whether it's a carjacking, stolen, whatever the case my be, we want to make sure that people just don't have to pay the fee," Giarusso said. "The tow company is not going to lose money. They may be delayed in getting their money because cities don't pay as quickly as people who want their cars back, but that's the cost of doing business in my view."

The man who was carjacked on Wren Walk doesn't deliver for DoorDash anymore, according to his wife.

She was happy to hear the that Mosley is pushing forward on the new legislation.

"I'm the victim. Why should I have to pay fees like that? I'm glad they take an opportunity to think about passing that law," she said.

According to the Ohio Insurance Institute, some insurance plans cover the costs associated with towing fees, but many of those are subject to deductibles so victims often pay most or all of the fees out of pocket.

