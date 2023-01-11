Akron Education Association accepts new teachers' contract

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Education Association voted Tuesday night to accept a new 3-year contract that will take effect on July 1 and increase wages.

"Educators and students are happy to be in the classroom. Our members, parents, and community voices were heard on the issues of school safety and the need for fair wages," the association said.

Additionally, the associated said the contract will address public safety, ensuring teachers, students, and parents will not be forced to tolerate even more violent and disruptive behavior.

Members of the association will receive wage increases of 3%, 3.5% and 4%, which will "attract and retain high-quality educators to Akron Public Schools."

"This contract recognizes the sacrifices and concessions AEA members have made to help contain healthcare costs which saved millions of dollars for the Akron school district. As a result, our member’s health care premiums will be frozen at the current rate for the duration of the contract," the association said. "The Akron Education Association is grateful for the groundswell of community, statewide, and national support. Teachers and parents share the same values and goals, safe and secure schools and high quality educators. We will continue to listen, engage, and speak up so that our voices are heard. Now the hard work continues."

CLICK HERE to view the contract summary.

RELATED: Akron teachers avoid strike; board of education votes to approve contract

You can watch more about the contract negotiations in the player below:

Akron teachers avoid strike; board of education votes to approve contract

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.