Akron Fire Department tells residents in Middlebury, Arlington neighborhoods to shelter in place due to smoke

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Fire Department is asking residents in the Arlington and Middlebury neighborhoods to shelter in place on Thursday afternoon due to smoke drifting towards them.

News 5 Cleveland

According to authorities, residents in the blue area are affected.

Akron Fire Department

"Try to remain inside your home and close your windows and doors," the fire department said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters are working to knock down the fire, and are asking motorists to avoid the area of Arlington and Forge.

No further information has been released.

News 5 has a crew on the way to Akron.

This story will be updated when we learn more.